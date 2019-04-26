Image copyright Getty Images

Chvrches say they are "confused and disappointed" by producer Marshmello's decision to work with Chris Brown.

The Scottish band wrote on Instagram: "Working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behaviour."

Chris Brown admitted assaulting his then girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.

Chvrches posted the message after the release of Marshmello's new track, which features the US singer.

Image copyright Chvrches/Instagram Image caption Chvrches posted this message on Instagram

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marshmello

'Not something we can or will stand behind'

Chvrches recently collaborated with electronic dance music producer Marshmello on the track Here With Me.

In the statement they say while they respect him as a person they don't agree with his decision to work with Chris Brown and Tyga.

Chris Brown, 29, admitted assaulting Rihanna as they made their way to the Grammy Awards in 2009.

He was sentenced to five years probation and six months' community service.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted Marshmello for a comment but he hasn't replied yet.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tyga and Chris Brown

Tyga, who also features on Marshmello's song Light It Up, is well known for having dated Kylie Jenner.

The rapper, 29, and reality TV show star eventually went public with their relationship in 2015.

Although he continually denied that they'd been dating before she was 18.

Image copyright Tyga/Twitter

Tyga's representatives are also on record as having denied allegations that the musician exchanged sexually-charged messages with a 14-year-old girl.

The star's management team said he had been messaging her about working on some music together.

Chvrches - a trio from Glasgow and fronted by Lauren Mayberry - are known for being publically vocal about social issues.

During an interview with the BBC in 2018 Lauren spoke out about misogyny in the music industry and reflected on the #MeToo movement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lauren Mayberry is the lead singer of Chvches

"It's great that people are waking up and having that conversation, but it has to be more than a symbolic gesture," she said.

"Yes, it's great that you kicked Harvey Weinstein out of the Academy but Roman Polanski's still in there, Woody Allen's still in there, Bill Cosby's still in there.

More than 80 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of varying degrees of sexual misconduct going back decades.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Movie producer Harvey Weinstein leaves a court in Manhattan, New York in January 2019

A spokesperson for the movie producer has said "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied" and there were "never any acts of retaliation" against women who turned him down.

Director Roman Polanski, who now lives in France, fled the US in 1978 when he admitted unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan has said he molested her in 1992 when she was seven, which he strongly denies.

Bill Cosby is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, each of which carries a potential 10 years in prison.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.