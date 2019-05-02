Image copyright Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas appear to have got married in a surprise ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel.

Jonas Brother Joe and Game of Thrones star Sophie got engaged in 2017 after more than a year together.

They were in Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards but, a few hours later, footage on Diplo's Instagram Stories showed them exchanging vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

"Gonna hit this wedding real quick," he wrote.

One video shows Sophie, 23, walking down the aisle wearing all white as country music duo Dan + Shay perform their song Speechless.

Joe, 29, can be seen standing at the front with his brothers.

Image copyright Diplo/Instagram Image caption Diplo shared a few videos from Joe and Sophie's ceremony

Just a few hours earlier the Jonas Brothers had been on stage at the BBMA's performing their comeback single Sucker - the first time they'd performed at an awards show in 10 years.

Sophie had been on the front row at the MGM Vegas alongside actress Priyanka Chopra, who's married to Joe's brother Nick.

The marriage ceremony reportedly took place at A Little White Chapel - a wedding venue in Vegas famous for its drive-through "tunnel of vows", which has seen its fair share of celebrities over the years.

Britney Spears, Eva Longoria, Michael Jordan, and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are just a few of the names said to have wed there.

Singer Khalid was among the stars who joined Diplo at the ceremony following the BBMAs.

But there might yet be another wedding to come.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe and Sophie at Nick Jonas's wedding with Priyanka Chopra last yea

Joe and Sophie had originally said they'd been planning to get married in France this summer - with Sophie telling Harpers Bazaar they planned to keep it "an intimate thing".

She'd previously revealed that her Game of Thrones co-star - and real life best friend - Maisie Williams would be her maid of honour.

With it being unclear if Maisie was at the Vegas ceremony on Wednesday, don't be surprised if there's something a bit more lavish to come from Sophie and Joe.

Sophie, who's starred in Game of Thrones since the first season, said recently that she falls in love with people because of their "soul" not their "gender".

She says she never expected to settle down so young but "once you've found the right person you just know".

"I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know," she told Rolling Stone magazine.

When asked about the girls part she added: "Everyone experiments."

