Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has died at the age of 39 after being taken to hospital from her home in Long Island.

The wrestler and model, who competed in WWE between 2005 and 2008, died of "non-criminal causes", Suffolk County Police say.

WWE says it's "saddened to learn of the tragic death of former Superstar Ashley Massaro" and offers its condolences to her family.

Ashley joined the WWE in 2005 after winning its Raw Diva Search.

That earned her a $250,000 (£195,000) one-year contract.

Two years later she went on to compete in the most high-profile match of her career, against Melina at Wrestlemania 23 for the WWE Women's Championship.

She fought at Wrestlemania again the following year.

Wrestlers old and new paid tribute to Ashley and shared memories of their time with her in WWE.

Ashley, who has an 18-year-old daughter, also appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during her career - as well as on the reality TV series Survivor.

She passed away ten days before her 40th birthday.

Her cause of death is currently not known.

