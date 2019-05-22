Image copyright Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she was forced to move schools after being bullied.

The teenager has no shortage of achievements from her 15 years on the planet so far.

But she says what happened to her at school was 'soul-breaking.'

"I was bullied at school back in England," she said during an interview for the magazine Glamour UK. "So it's extremely important for me to speak out against bullying."

As Eleven in the Netflix show Stranger Things, she's battled monsters in an alternative dimension.

In this dimension, she became the youngest person ever to make the list of Time magazine's 100 most influential people and she's also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador - their youngest ever, of course.

But she's now opened up about the struggles she's faced outside of the spotlight.

"I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today.

"I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said."

Millie quit Twitter last year after she was trolled, and she also addressed that during her chat for the magazine with guest interviewer Orlando Bloom.

"Young people's lives are increasingly under pressure. First of all, I want to make sure that children are protected from violence and exploitation.

"I also want to combat the negativity on social media - I have experienced it - it's like a disease. It's negative hate that is genuinely so horrifying to me."

In July she'll be back for the third season of Stranger Things, but unsurprisingly didn't reveal much.

"There's not much I can say," she told Glamour. "But I can say it's one of the most important things in my life. I am so excited about it because I worked really hard on it. It's like my baby.

"I shaved my hair off for it, so ever since then it's become one of my favourite projects I have ever done."

