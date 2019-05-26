Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix kicked off Sunday's event with songs including Shout Out To My Ex and Black Magic

Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, Mumford and Sons, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi are just some of the stars who put on a show for the crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The artists used fireworks and booming speakers to bring the party to Stewart Park in Middlesbrough on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lewis, who performed on Saturday, told Radio 1 Newsbeat: "I think it might be the best gig I've ever played in my life.

"It's the first time I've played a lot of these songs in a festival set-up. It's incredible to see people come out.

"Hearing people singing back your songs is so weird... I don't think I'll ever get used to it."

Here are some of the best pics from the weekend so far:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Miley Cyrus put on a big performance to close the festival on Saturday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy's performance featured a fire display and was a scorcher

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marcus Mumford got the crowd going when Mumford and Sons opened up the festival on Saturday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billie Eilish brought the style to Big Weekend

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne-Marie performed Rockabye during her set

Image caption Lewis Capaldi performed a day after his debut album went to number one

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Foals had a dramatic backdrop for their set

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Khalid performed on the main stage on Saturday

