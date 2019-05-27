Image copyright ITV2

A firefighter, a ballroom dancer and a scientist are among the contestants on this year's Love Island.

Boxer Tyson Fury's brother and Strictly star AJ Pritchard's brother will also hope to find love on the ITV2 show.

Now in its fifth series, Love Island returns to our screens on 3 June.

"The secret behind Love Island's success is that it's a really simple show about a really complicated subject," says the show's presenter Caroline Flack.

"It's relatable and that is the thing that is never going to change."

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Caroline Flack is back to present Love Island's fifth series

The show sees 12 islanders couple-up to be in with a chance of winning - but with just five women and seven men, the competition will be tough from the start.

Those who stay single are at risk of being dumped from the island.

Michael Griffiths

"I'm a hero," firefighter Michael says.

"Who doesn't want their own firefighter? Their own local hero."

The 27-year-old from Liverpool describes himself as straight-talking, open and energetic.

But will islanders agree? "People don't always like the truth," Michael admits.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Michael certainly thinks he's easy to get along with

Amber Gill

Beauty therapist Amber says she's already got a head start when it comes to appearing on Love Island.

The 21-year-old Geordie is acquainted with former islanders Adam Collard and Ellie Brown because "everyone knows everyone in Newcastle!"

She describes herself as funny - but hot-headed.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Amber Gill says people think she's funny and is good on dates

Anton Danyluk

Anton reckons he's the first Scottish guy to be on Love Island.

The 24-year-old says he definitely wants to get further than former Scottish contestants Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow.

The gym owner from Airdrie thinks he's good at motivating people but can be moody and "a bit selfish".

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Anton Danyluk says his ideal girl has to be into the gym

Amy Hart

Air hostess Amy says she's looking for someone to travel the world with.

The 26-year-old, who's from Worthing in West Sussex, has already caused a storm on Instagram after a post of her with 1D's Liam Payne went viral.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Amy says she's the Bridget Jones of her friendship group

Callum Macleod

Aircraft engineer Callum likes a bit of Michael Buble and says he's looking for a fairytale when it comes to meeting "the one".

Could that happen on a reality TV show?

Callum, who's 28, thinks "time is ticking" and says he "doesn't want to be left on the shelf".

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Callum says he's "fun, loyal and spontaneous"

Yewande Biala

Yewande says people are surprised when they find out she's a scientist but says there are loads of "intelligent people" on reality TV.

She points to Dr Alex who was on last year's series.

When it comes to finding love, the 23-year-old she says she doesn't think there is a science to finding love.

"If there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books."

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Yewande says she's easy to get along with but tends "to talk too much"

Joe Garratt

Joe admits he's always "having jokes" and doesn't take life too seriously - making him the "perfect islander".

Despite owning a catering company, the 22-year-old says he's "laid back and chilled out".

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Joe says sometimes he 'jokes around too much'

Anna Vakili

Anna, who's 28, reckons she's different to other contestants because she "studied hard" and got a masters degree.

The pharmacist already has thousands of followers after going away to Qatar with two Iranian footballers.

"Suddenly my followers went up by 20,000 and I started being tagged in fan pages!"

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Anna says she's got the glam look but there's "more to her than that"

Tommy Fury

Boxer Tommy says Love Island is a good place to showcase his personality.

A boxer called Fury? Yep that's right, Tommy is the brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The 20-year-old from Manchester says he can be "a bit too confident" but that he's "honest, charismatic and charming".

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Tommy admits he's talkative and "a bit lazy"

Lucie Donlan

Surfer Lucie reckons she stands out from other girls on the show because she's "more into sports as well as being glam".

The 21-year-old admits she's more of a "guy's girl" than a "girl's girl" - she says there's "less drama" hanging out with guys.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Lucie says she's never had a boyfriend more than six months because she gets "bored"

Sherif Lanre

Sherif, who's a chef and semi-pro rugby player, thinks it's his job to bring the mood up on the island.

"I feel like if you're down and around me, you'll end up being a bit more upbeat," the 20-year-old says.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Sherif says he's "pretty outrageous"

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis' brother AJ may have stolen the limelight on Strictly Come Dancing, but now it's his chance to shine on reality TV.

Curtis may not make it far after the show because he admits he doesn't like using social media or phones.

The ballroom dancer says he's lived quite a "sheltered life" so hasn't dated much, apart from his dance partner.

Island life could suit the 23-year-old.

Image copyright ITV2 Image caption Curtis likes meeting girls in person rather than on apps or social media

Love Island has been under pressure to act following the deaths of former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.

And the show has become part of a broader debate around reality TV following the death of a guest who appeared on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Earlier this month that show was cancelled.

Since then Love Island has introduced new duty of care rules - including a psychological consultant which will look after Islanders from pre-filming to after their time on the show.

