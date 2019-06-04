Image copyright Getty/Reuters

US President Donald Trump is on state visit to the UK at the moment, and he's not travelled light.

He's brought planes, helicopters, a full fleet of cars, and about 1,000 staff members.

The president's also brought his family along for the ride - with his wife Melania and four adult children in London at the moment.

The Trumps are no stranger to the limelight, but 25-year-old Tiffany is the lesser-known family member.

Tiffany may be less well-known than other members of the Trump family, but she's definitely not anonymous - her one million Instagram followers could tell you that.

In fact, the New York Times called her part of the "Snap Pack" - a group of young, rich social media personalities with famous relations.

But while her older half-siblings Ivanka, Donald Jr and Eric are much more closely involved with their dad's politics and business careers, Tiffany's been studying for a law degree.

She's been at Georgetown Law School in Washington DC since 2017.

Tiffany's no stranger to London, either.

Her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, studies finance at City University of London and they've been pictured together in the capital.

He grew up in Nigeria - a country which president Trump has been less than kind about in the past.

Tiffany grew up in California and has tried her hand at a few different careers in the past.

She's modelled for fellow Snap Pack member Andrew Warren at New York Fashion Week.

And in 2011, aged 17, she released a single called Like A Bird - described as "extremely auto-tuned" by Vanity Fair.

Unlike the other Trump siblings, Tiffany wasn't really seen out on the campaign trail during their dad's presidential campaign in 2016.

This was largely put down to her being busy with her studies.

But she did make a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016, where she called her father "so friendly, so considerate, so funny, and so real."

Donald Trump's children

