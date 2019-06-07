Image copyright Getty Images Image caption R Kelly outside Leighton Criminal Courthouse

R Kelly's lawyer says: "We pled not guilty to all of the charges because he's not guilty."

He was talking to reporters in Chicago after the singer denied 11 new charges of sexual assault and abuse.

They relate to claims he abused a victim between the age of 13-16 and, if found guilty, the Grammy-winner could face up to 30 years in prison.

The accusations focus on someone identified only as J. P.

Prosecutors have said the alleged offences took place between May 2009 and January 2010.

His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has claimed the latest charges don't relate to a new accuser.

R Kelly has faced allegations for decades, in 2008 he went on trial for child pornography charges and was found not guilty.

In February, he pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three teenage girls and a fourth woman.

The case was brought after seven women, including his ex-wife, appeared in a documentary called Surviving R Kelly and accused him of emotional and sexual abuse.

The R&B star is awaiting full trial in Chicago.

