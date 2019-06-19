Image copyright Getty Images

Actress Bella Thorne says actress and presenter Whoopi Goldberg's comments about taking naked selfies are "disgusting".

"If you're famous, I don't care how old you are. You don't take nude photos of yourself," said Whoopi on US talk show, The View.

Her comments came after Bella shared naked photos online, because a hacker was threatening to make them public.

Bella has criticised Whoopi in an emotional Instagram story.

The actress cried because she said she was upset over the impact that having naked photos leaked might have on more vulnerable people.

She said she was due to go on The View but didn't "feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women".

"I don't want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her," Bella told her 19.8 million Instagram followers.

Image copyright Getty Images / Instagram Image caption Bella shared her views with fans on her Instagram Story

Bella told fans on the weekend that her accounts had been compromised and she was hitting back by releasing private photos before hackers could.

Leaked nudes: Not just a celeb thing

In 2016, a number of celebrities had naked photos stolen and leaked online. The event was nicknamed "The Fappening".

But it's something that happens to normal people too.

Earlier this year, a woman told the BBC about what happened when naked photos of her were stolen and shared online.

"This first happened when I was very young and I thought my life was over," Mikala Monsoon told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"I worried about my family and what other people would think because the victims are blamed rather than the people spreading it. Lives are being torn apart by this."

She even launched a website to try to tackle the rise in the crime.

And a victims' group earlier this year said that UK laws aren't doing enough to protect victims of revenge porn here.

How can you protect your private photos?

Try to be aware of the different risks involved before sending pictures. Here's some advice from digital intimacy expert Dr Tanya Horeck:

Never show your face in nude photos - crop it out!

Apps like Facebook Messenger might be convenient but it's not the most secure. Alternatives like Dropbox might be better, or using an app that protects images with a passcode

Consider what might happen to your images if you fall out with the person you are sharing them with

It's fine to say no - don't feel pressure to share images if you don't want to

Be aware of scams, like if a stranger asks you to share a nude photo of yourself

But what if you've already been hacked?

Revenge porn - the sharing of private or sexual images or videos of a person without their consent - is a crime.

The offence covers photos or videos showing people engaged in sexual activity which would not usually be done in public, or with their genitals, buttocks or breasts exposed or covered only with underwear.

In 2018, an expert from the Revenge Porn Helpline told Radio 1 Newsbeat what to do if you have been a victim of revenge porn.

They told us that people should keep evidence (such as screenshots) and report the videos or photos to the website they've appeared on - if possible.

The expert also said to tell friends and family so you have their support - and to prepare them in case they see what's been leaked.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.