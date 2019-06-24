Image copyright Getty Images

The carpet was blue at the BET Awards in a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead aged 33 in March.

The rapper was also given the Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Humanitarian Awards.

John Legend and DJ Khaled performed a musical tribute to Nipsey during the ceremony, which celebrates black culture in America.

Other winners included British singer Ella Mai, Cardi B and Childish Gambino - while Mary J Blige was given a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Central Park Five, whose story is told in Netflix drama When They See Us, were at the awards

In its 19th year, the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards ceremony had a political theme to it.

The Central Park Five - five men who were falsely accused of raping and killing a woman when they were teenagers - came on stage to introduce a performance.

And rapper Meek Mill debuted the trailer for his new Amazon Prime show Free Meek.

The documentary series will take a look at the US probation and parole system and Meek Mill's imprisonment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meek Mill and DJ Khaled performed Weather The Storm

Lizzo's appearance was also praised, after she performed Truth Hurts in a wedding dress on top of a huge cake.

The performance included one of her famous flute solos - and it looks like Rihanna was a fan.

London-born Ella Mai won the Viewers' Choice Award for her song Trip, while Cardi B won Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy.

Other winners included Childish Gambino's This Is America for Video of the Year and Migos for Best Group.

Beyonce and Bruno Mars won for Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Serena Williams and Steph Curry won Sportswoman and Sportsman of the year.

Full list of winners:

Album of the Year - Cardi B (Invasion Of Privacy)

Best Group - Migos

Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Nipsey Hussle

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist - Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist - Bruno Mars

Viewers' Choice Award - Ella Mai (Trip)

Best Movie - BlacKkKlansman

Video of the Year - Childish Gambino (This Is America)

Best Actress - Regina King

Best Actor - Michael B Jordan

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category) - Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Best International Act - Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Snoop Dogg Ft Rance Allen (Blessing Me Again)

Young Stars Award - Marsai Martin

Best New Artist - Lil Baby

Best Collaboration - Travis Scott Ft Drake (Sicko Mode)

Video Director of the Year - Karena Evans

Sportswoman of the Year - Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year - Stephen Curry

BET Her Award - H.E.R. (Hard Place)

Humanitarian Award - Nipsey Hussle

Icon Award - Tyler Perry

Lifetime Achievement Award - Mary J Blige

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.