Image copyright GoFundMe

A 21-year-old student has been killed by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas with her family.

Jordan Lindsey was snorkelling at the time and reportedly couldn't hear warnings from her parents while she was in the water.

It's thought her right arm was ripped off and she was also bitten on her other arm, legs, and buttocks.

Jordan, from California, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on 26 June, according to local police.

In a tribute, her family say "Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply.

"She was a beloved daughter, sister, girlfriend, and friend."

Jordan's family have set-up a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral and costs to bring her body back to California.

She was studying communications at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

A statement from the university says they were "saddened" to hear the news about Jordan, adding she was "a devoted animal lover and climate change advocate".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The attack took place off the coast of Rose Island, an uninhabited private island, similar to this one pictured

Jordan's dad Michael told ABC News she was a "great daughter and person. We already miss her terribly".

Yvette Liao, a neighbour of the family, told CBS News "my heart is pounding, I cannot believe it. I don't know how they're going to get through this."

Jordan was snorkelling off the coast of Rose Island, an uninhabited private island. It's a half-hour boat ride away from the capital, Nassau.

The Bahamas tourism board sends its "condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim of Wednesday's shark attack off Rose Island" on behalf of the government and its population.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has reached out to the local police and Jordan's family.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.