Make no mistake, we are in the middle of a streaming war.

As Disney prepares to enter the market later this year, Netflix needs to look to its laurels.

The latest weapon in its arsenal? A puppets-only prequel to a relatively obscure, 37-year-old fantasy film.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is released on Friday, featuring many of the original puppeteers and an impressive voice cast including Lena Headey, Natalie Dormer, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill and Taron Egerton.

So what was so special about The Dark Crystal? And why revisit it now?

Ancient History

Another world... Another time... In the Age of Wonder. Or, to put it another way, 1982.

Wham!, Shakin Stevens and Rene and Renato ruled the Top 10. In the news: the aftermath of the Falklands War and the birth of Prince William.

Another time indeed. And it was into this world that a rather unusual film was released.

That film was The Dark Crystal. And if you'd laid a bet at the time that it would still be loved and talked about in 2019... let's just say you'd have got decent odds.

When Jim Henson announced he wanted to use his puppetry genius to create a fantasy film that was rather dark and even a bit scary, film companies were initially fairly sceptical.

After all, he was best-known for creating the multi-coloured, anarchic, Muppet Show.

His new pitch was rather different.

Inspired by the work of British artist Brian Froud, Henson and his collaborator Frank Oz wanted to use their puppetry skills to create an intensely-realised, dark fantasy movie.

"We've done so many happy, full-of-energy shows," Oz told the BBC at the time, "now we're just going on the darker side a bit. A more complex, textured side."

In the end, the pair were only given funding for the project by agreeing to also make another Muppet film straight afterwards.

Hup is one of the forest-dwelling Pod People

Potted Plot of the original film

The once-flourishing world of Thra is in the grip of darkness, ruled over by the cruel Skeksis.

These vulture-like creatures draw on the power of a mystical crystal to stay alive. And, fearful of a prophecy, they have wiped out the race of Gelflings. Or so they think.

In a hidden valley, protected by the peace-loving urRu, lives a single Gelfling named Jen.

He must set out on a quest to heal the Dark Crystal and restore light and harmony to Thra.

Audiences and reviewers seemed hesitant at first, with the New York Times suggesting that Henson's famous leading lady Miss Piggy might have been tempted to greet The Dark Crystal with the words "quelle bore".

Perhaps it didn't help that Spielberg's E.T was released at the same time.

Baffi is a dog-like character called a Fizzgig

But history has been much kinder. So much so that after years of rumours swirling about a follow-up, Netflix decided to pick up this series - originally planned as an animation.

The timing, arguably, could not be better.

Thanks in no small part to Netflix's own series Stranger Things, nostalgia for all things 1980s is red hot. (One Stranger Things character even had a Dark Crystal poster on his wall.)

Coupled with that, Game of Thrones has brought fantasy crashing into the mainstream, with all the online chat, memes and fan theories that brings.

Netflix will certainly be hoping so, as they battle to keep control of an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander voices this character, Mira, in the new series

First look

Self-confessed Dark Crystal nerd, Radio 1 Newsbeat's Chris Smith, got a sneak peek at the first episode of Age of Resistance.

"It's clear that this is nothing short of a labour of love for showrunner Louis Leterrier, the Henson team and a hugely dedicated and talented crew.

"The puppets and costumes are meticulous - the attention to detail is mind-blowing.

"And this is more than a simple remake. The world depicted in this prequel is far larger and richer than the settings used in the original film.

"There's darkness there too, with a few behind-the-sofa moments for younger viewers.

"If you found the 1982 film a little creepy, get ready for things to move up a gear.

"For me? Nerd heaven. I loved every second - bring on the next nine hours!

"But will it go mainstream and become puppet Game of Thrones for millennials?

"Not even Aughra could predict that."

