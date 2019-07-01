Image copyright Getty Images

Lil Nas X has hinted that he is part of the LGBT community with a string of tweets related to his sexuality.

"Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care," the Old Town Road singer tweeted.

"But before this month ends I want y'all to listen closely to c7osure."

C7osure (You Like) is a song from his EP 7 that talks about needing to be "free" and includes the lyrics "This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old".

Elsewhere the song continues: "I know, I know, I know it don't feel like it's time / But I look back at this moment, I'll see that I'm fine / I know, I know, I know it don't feel like it's time / I set boundaries for myself, it's time to cross the line."

The tweet was posted on 30 June - the last day of this year's Pride Month.

The singer then posted a second tweet which focused on the artwork for the EP, zooming in on part of the artwork that is a rainbow - the symbol of gay pride.

Some music publications have stated that the 20-year-old's tweets confirm he is gay.

Lil Nas X also responded to tweets suggesting he had been in relationships with men.

Followers, including YouTuber James Charles, posted messages of support and pride under his tweets.

This weekend, Lil Nas X joined Miley Cyrus on stage at Glastonbury to perform Old Town Road at the UK's biggest music festival.

He revealed afterwards that the appearance was his first time in another country.

Old Town Road reached number one in the UK and has spent 12 weeks at the top of the US Billboard 100 this year.

The song broke weekly streaming records in America when it was re-released as a duet with Billy Ray Cyrus and streamed 143 million times in a single week - beating Drake's previous record of 116.2 million weekly streams for his single In My Feelings in 2018.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted Lil Nas X's record label for further comment.

