Bad Bunny stops tour to protest in Puerto Rico

Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny has stopped his European tour to protest against the governor of Puerto Rico.

Benito Ocasio, who's worked with Cardi B and Drake, is expected to leave Ibiza to join the ongoing demonstrations against Ricardo Rosselló.

It's after leaked messages between Mr Rosselló and members of his team revealed sexist and homophobic comments.

Bad Bunny praised the "bravery" of people in his native Puerto Rico.

"I want to pay my respects to all the people who have always had the bravery, courage and initiative to go out into the streets and fight for the sake of our country," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram.

People in Puerto Rico, which has been an overseas US territory since 1898, have been protesting since the weekend.

Two officials have already resigned over the more than 800 pages of text chats from the encrypted messaging app Telegram, and Mr Rosselló is facing calls to step down.

In one exchange, Chief Financial Officer Christian Sobrino makes expletive references to singer Ricky Martin.

Ricky tweeted: "We cannot allow our Puerto Rico to be in the hands of such 'leaders'."

Mr Sobrino and Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin are the two men who have resigned.

Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose production of Hamilton on the island is mentioned in the chats, said the messages were "a very disturbing portrait of how this administration operates".

Though Mr Rosselló has since apologised for the texts, there have been huge protests in the capital San Juan.

Many protestors have questioned Mr Rosselló's handling of Hurricane Maria and the island's financial crisis as well.

Bad Bunny is now encouraging Puerto Ricans to join him on the streets on Wednesday to protest the governor, according to reports.

"Don't stop yourself. We need to hit the streets. We cannot stop. I'm urging everyone to get out and protest," he said.

"The system for years, decades, has taught us to keep quiet. It has manipulated our opinions, the press, and it has made us believe anyone who protests is crazy or a criminal.

"I would love to see those who have never joined a protest to come out, without fear."

Ricardo Rosselló released a statement saying he respected the demonstrators, but he has not addressed the calls for his resignation.

