A Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi has sold for more than £7,000 at an online auction.

The singer made his entrance wearing it at TRNSMT in Glasgow earlier this month.

It's after Noel Gallagher had suggested he looked like the Star Wars character.

Then someone working at the festival put the signed mask on Ebay, to raise money for the band Frightened Rabbit's charity.

The charity was set up in memory of their frontman Scott Hutchison who took his own life last year after suffering from depression.

"I work for DF concerts and events and donated my mask to Lewis Capaldi for his performance," the seller explained on the item's description.

"He signed it as well shortly after coming off Stage.

"So I thought the best thing to do with it would be sell it on eBay with the profits going to the charity Tiny Changes which was set up in memory of Scott Hutchison.

"Tiny Changes helps raise awareness about children and young people's mental health issues."

After some intense bidding, the final price came to £7,401.

If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health problems, these organisations may be able to help.

