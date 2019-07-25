Image copyright ITV Image caption Current Love Island contestant Maura Higgins has 1.2m followers on Instagram

Love Island contestants are being given a new guide to help them follow rules on social media advertising.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and ITV have come up with the checklist to help contestants be "upfront" with their followers.

Adverts have to be "obviously identifiable" - which is why you often see "#ad" on paid-for content.

The ASA has previously warned celebrities over posts that weren't labelled properly.

Image copyright ITV

Both the ASA and the Competition and Markets Authority say people should not have to "play detective" to work out if a message has been paid for by a company.

The ASA says it's also going to speak to the talent agencies that represent Love Island contestants to make them fully aware of the advertising rules and their responsibilities in helping their clients stick to them.

#Ad

Over the last few years, several posts from high-profile influencers have been subject to ASA action.

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson apologised after receiving a warning over a post on an Instagram story which didn't make it clear it was an advert promoting a beauty brand.

Louise said she was unaware that she should include the word "#ad" on her post to show she had been paid to promote a product.

Olivia Buckland, who came second on Love Island in 2016, faced backlash from fans for sharing Instagram adverts while on her honeymoon.

It's hoped the checklist will help the Islanders avoid being penalised by the ASA.

The body's chief executive Guy Parker said: "Our checklist is a quick and effective way of helping Love Islanders ensure their social media posts stick to the rules and avoid misleading their followers.

"Our message is simple: make sure you're upfront and clear when you're being paid to post."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.