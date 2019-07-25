Image copyright Getty Images

ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden and will remain in custody until a trial takes place, prosecutors say.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm in early July. The two men arrested with him have also been charged with assault.

His arrest followed a fight that was captured on video, with ASAP claiming he had acted in self-defence against men who were following his group.

A date has not yet been set for trial.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

