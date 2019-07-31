Bombay Bicycle Club didn't think reunion would happen

Image copyright Guitarist Magazine

Bombay Bicycle Club are officially back after a three-year break with a festival headline slot and a new album on the way.

"I genuinely thought we wouldn't actually get back together," Jamie MacColl, guitarist in the band tells us.

"And if we did, I didn't think it would be this quickly, so I was surprised."

The band decided to call it a day in January 2016, wanting to pursue solo projects and have a rest after 10 years together.

Image copyright Chiaki Nozu Image caption Guitarist Jamie MacColl says he was surprised the band reformed so quickly

"It feels like we have been away a while but we all very excited and all the fans seem very excited, it's almost like nothing has changed," Jamie says.

Initially the idea was to just do something to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, I Had The Blues and I Shook Them Loose.

"Then we were like that would be fun but we were also excited about making new music, so it quickly evolved into it being something bigger and more permanent," he explains.

We won't have long to wait for that as yet untitled fifth album, they have finished writing and hope to have it out early next year.

Image copyright Burak Cingi Image caption Bombay Bicycle Club playing one of their final festivals Citadel in London before they took a break

"The last four years has mellowed us all out," explains Jamie.

"It is definitely the most enjoyable creative process of all the albums we've made so far.

"I think now we are putting into the writing our experiences from outside of being in the band where as before that was all we had."

He says there will be strong electronic influences in there and is more akin to their third album A Different Kind of Fix.

Jamie used his time off to study Political Science and the world has changed politically since their last album, so surely that has filtered into their new work.

Image copyright Dave J Hogan Image caption Their last LP, So Long, See You Tomorrow won best album at the Ivor Novello awards in 2015.

"It has to in some way but I can't say lyrically we are suddenly writing protest songs about Donald Trump, Brexit or now Boris Johnson depending on your political orientation.

"But yeah it has been a significant part of my life since the band broke up."

At the moment, they are currently playing some warm-up gigs ahead of their headline slot at Wilderness festival.

"It is nice going back to the smaller rooms because you can actually see the faces of the fans than when you are doing the bigger festivals.

"It is good to build that connection again in advance (of the bigger shows). I am a bit worried with how hot it is."

But he is not worried about remembering the band's back catalogue.

"I know how to play those songs better than I know how to do most other tasks."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.