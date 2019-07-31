Image copyright Getty Images

Disney star Cameron Boyce died a "sudden unexpected death" from epilepsy, a coroner has ruled.

The 20-year-old passed away after suffering a seizure on 6 July 2019 and his family had said at the time it was due to an "ongoing medical condition."

A post-mortem was carried out on the Descendants star on 8 July, but further testing was needed to establish the cause of death.

The coroner has now found that Cameron died from natural causes.

Cameron Boyce's dad took this photo "just hours before he was snatched from our lives"

Cameron Boyce was only nine years old when he appeared in Kiefer Sutherland horror movie Mirrors - which his dad recently revealed the actor never watched.

He then went on to play one of Adam Sandler's children in the movie Grown Ups.

However it was on the Disney channel show Jessie that he became most well known as the character Luke Ross.

That led to him playing the part of Carlos de Vil in Descendants, the popular TV movie series which follows the lives of the children of Disney baddies.

Cameron Boyce played the role of Carlos de Vil in Disney's Descendants

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," said a spokesperson for Cameron's family at the time of his death.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Following his death, tributes were paid online to Cameron by his family and his former co-stars.

A Disney Channel spokesman described him as an "incredibly talented performer".

They said: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.

"As a young man, he was fuelled by a strong desire to make a difference in people's lives through his humanitarian work.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

