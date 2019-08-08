Image copyright Getty Images

Halle Bailey has responded to the criticism she received after being cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

The 19 year-old was named as the main character in Disney's latest live action remake last month.

But a debate started online after people complained that Halle didn't look like Disney's original version of Ariel, who was drawn as white.

"I just feel like this role was something bigger than me, and greater." she told Variety.

"I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm just grateful and I don't pay attention to the negativity.

"It's going to be beautiful and I'm just so excited to be a part of it."

Halle is probably best known for being one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyonce's record label Parkwood Entertainment.

Celebs were quick to congratulate her on landing the role of Ariel.

Ariana Grande wrote on Instagram: "I can't express how happy and excited I am at all."

Other stars who've commented on Halle's Instagram post congratulating her include Willow Smith, Chrissy Teigen, Jordin Sparks and Gigi Hadid.

Asked if she was thrilled to get support from her almost name-sake Halle Berry, she said: "Of course, yeah. I've always loved Halle Berry.

"She's a beautiful person inside and out."

