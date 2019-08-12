Image copyright Jordan Hughes

Greta Thunberg is one of 2019's most sought after voices - but big artists didn't want to work with her, according to the 1975's manager.

The climate activist features on the first track of the band's new album.

Lead singer Matty Healy and manager Jamie Oborne said Greta is "the most important person in the world to give a platform to".

"Other artists didn't want to do it - it's madness. Bigger artists than The 1975."

The five-minute track opens the new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, set for release in 2020.

But the track itself was released in July. Its proceeds will go to environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

Jamie Oborne, who founded the label Dirty Hit, said: "We weren't even going to release it until the album came out, that was never the plan.

"After we met her in Stockholm and recorded it, we agreed it just wasn't a statement that could wait six months to come out. It felt like that would've made it a vanity exercise."

Greta Thunberg became one of the leading voices on climate change last year when she started skipping school to protest for change.

It led to a worldwide movement of school strikes.

"Greta represents an a priori truth," Jamie said. "That the world has to change its basic construct and how it operates."

On the track, titled The 1975, the 16-year-old says it's "time to rebel" and calls for "civil disobedience".

"We have to acknowledge that the older generations have failed, all political movements in their current form have failed, but Homo sapiens have not yet failed," she adds.

"Now is not the time for speaking politely. Now is the time to speak clearly."

Jamie tried to contact Greta on Instagram, but it was an unsuccessful attempt.

He later ended up being introduced to her dad, Svante Thunberg, who he described as an "amazing human being".

"Svante and I connected quite easily - I feel like we are going to be really good friends," he said.

The 1975 aren't yet completely carbon efficient as a band, but Jamie told the Guardian Dirty Hit has eliminated single-use plastics and says the band is working on other areas, like pollution created from vinyl production.

"We're not going to have touring worked out in six weeks because everything's working against you, but we are going to have it sorted out in a period of time, and 50% is better than nothing."

Jamie Oborne was speaking to Rob Adcock on a new BBC Introducing podcast launching in September.

