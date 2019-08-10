YouTuber Marina Joyce missing for 10 days

Image copyright Marina Joyce/ YouTube Image caption Marina Joyce has been missing since the end of July

Police have launched an appeal to find British YouTuber Marina Joyce who has been missing for ten days.

The 22-year-old was last seen at her home in North London on the 31 July.

The police have now launched an appeal to find her and confirmed an investigation is under way to try and find her.

Her boyfriend Brandon Mehmed posted on Instagram on Friday night to say "she is safe and well".

But the London police confirmed to Radio 1 Newsbeat she is still considered missing.

In a direct appeal to Marina, Missing People wrote: "Marina we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe".

She last posted a video to her 2.1m YouTube subscribers at the end of June.

Her YouTube channel is a mixture of fashion lookbooks and make up tutorials.

This is not the first time fans of the vlogger have been concerned about her wellbeing - in 2016 during a video called Date Outfit Ideas, she appeared to whisper "help me" while appearing with bruises on her arms.

The hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce began trending on Twitter in the UK and US, which lead to the police getting involved at the time.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.