Teen Choice Award-winner Taylor Swift has backed the US women's football team in their campaign for equal pay.

After being presented with the Icon Award from player Alex Morgan, Taylor Swift said: "Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this isn't over yet.

"It's not resolved."

The women's team began legal action against the US Soccer Federation over equal pay in March, but the Federation claims they get paid more than the men.

Taylor added: "Let people know how you feel about it because what happened to them is unfair. It's happening everywhere and they are heroes and icons for standing up."

The California-based awards featured performances from the likes of Mabel and OneRepublic.

Winners included BTS, who picked up four awards including International Artist.

The event came hours after their management company announced the K-pop group would be taking a "long-term break".

Jonas Brothers won the Decade Award - created to celebrate their first studio album in 10 years - and also took home an award for Summer Group.

Louis Tomlinson won for his song Two Of Us, which was written about his mum, who died two years ago - just before he started his solo career.

For the second year in a row, Riverdale won best TV drama, and its stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart won for drama actor and actress.

Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson also both won for the second year in a row for their roles in the Avengers movies.

Three films - Spider-Man: Far From Home, Aladdin and After - took three awards each.

In the music categories, winners included Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lil Nas X.

The winners include:

Film

Choice action movie - Avengers: Endgame

Choice action movie actor - Robert Downey Jr (Avengers: Endgame)

Choice action movie actress - Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie - Aladdin

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actor - Will Smith (Aladdin)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy movie actress - Naomi Scott (Aladdin)

Choice drama movie - After

Choice drama movie actor - Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After)

Choice drama movie actress - Josephine Langford (After)

Choice comedy movie - Crazy Rich Asians

Choice comedy movie actor - Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date)

Choice comedy movie actress - Laura Marano (The Perfect Date)

Choice movie villain - Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame)

Choice summer movie - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice summer movie actor - Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Choice summer movie actress - Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home)

TV

Choice drama TV show - Riverdale

Choice drama TV actor - Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Choice drama TV actress - Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV show - Shadowhunters

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actor - Jared Padalecki (Supernatural)

Choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actress - Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters)

Choice action TV show - MacGyver

Choice action TV actor - Stephen Amell (Arrow)

Choice action TV actress - Gabrielle Union (LA's Finest)

Music

Choice male artist - Shawn Mendes

Choice female artist - Billie Eilish

Choice R&B/hip-hop artist - Cardi B

Choice rock artist - Panic! At The Disco

Choice song: female artist - Lauren Jauregui (Expectations)

Choice song: male artist - Louis Tomlinson (Two Of Us)

Choice pop song - Ariana Grande (thank u, next)

Choice R&B/hip-hop song - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road [Remix])

