Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Who is ASAP Rocky and why is he on Trump's radar?

US rapper ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been found guilty of assault during a Stockholm fight and given a suspended sentence.

The 30-year-old has also been ordered to pay damages to the victim.

ASAP Rocky spent nearly a month in custody after the assault, which happened at the end of June, before being released ahead of the verdict.

Two members of ASAP Rocky's entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were found guilty of the same charge.

"The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen," the court said in a statement.

"The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences."

ASAP Rocky and his co-defendants claimed they had been acting in self-defence against two men who had been following their group.

But the court said the three were "not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence" and wrote in its verdict that they "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground.

"The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm."

The court said the victim of the assault, a 19-year-old refugee, was awarded damages for what the court described as the violation of his integrity and for pain and suffering.

