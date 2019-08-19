Image copyright Getty Images Image caption eUnited win Call of Duty World League Championship 2019 in Los Angeles, California

The Call Of Duty World Championship 2019 title goes to eUnited.

The American team won on Black Ops 4 at the Los Angeles final on Sunday - taking home the top prize of $800,000 (£658,000).

The team, led by James "Clayster" Eubanks, fought their way through the competition by beating other big names in the game.

eUnited were one of 32 teams competing in the competition and managed to beat 100 Thieves 3-2 in the final.

eUnited also eliminated OpTic Gaming - one of the most successful Call of Duty teams - in a match ahead of the final.

James gave a special mention to everyone in the team after their win, saying he's "beyond proud" of what they've achieved.

eUnited's Chris "Semp" Lehr was named the Most Valuable Player at the championships despite this being his first year of competitive gaming.

The 18-year-old says it's been a "dream".

The complete squad also included Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson and Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris.

It's the same team that won the Pro League Finals last month in Miami - giving eUnited back-to-back championship titles.

Next year's championships will see a change, with the league becoming franchised in the same way as the Overwatch League.

So far teams have been set up in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris, Toronto, Los Angeles and Minnesota.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.