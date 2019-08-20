YouTube star PewDiePie has married his girlfriend Marzia Bisognin after eight years together.

Both posted online about the ceremony, which took place in Kew Gardens in west London.

The 29-year-old Swedish star - Real name Felix Kjellberg - made his name playing Minecraft and was at one point the world's highest earning YouTuber.

Italian Marzia Bisognin, 26, is also an internet personality, who's more recently moved into fashion and design.

With 99 million subscribers on YouTube, PewDiePie is in a battle with Bollywood record label T-Series to be the biggest YouTube channel in the world.

T Series is currently winning, with 109 million followers.

The battle led to hackers taking control of thousands of printers around the world to print messages of support for PewDiePie.

The YouTuber has also courted controversy before.

Disney cut ties with him in 2017 after some videos he released were found to contain Nazi references or anti-Semitic imagery.

He accepted the material was offensive, but said he did not support "any kind of hateful attitudes".

PewDiePie had been linked to Disney through Maker Studios, a company with a network of YouTube stars.

Later that year, he apologised for using the n-word during a live stream.

And last year, he apologised again for reposting a meme which appeared to mock Demi Lovato's hospital treatment for a suspected drug overdose.

