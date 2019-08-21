Image copyright Alamy

Sony says it's "disappointed" not to be working with Disney on future Spider-Man films.

We might not see actor Tom Holland in new Marvel movies, because a fresh deal can't be reached over the character.

Film rights for the superhero are owned by Sony - and he was able to appear in movies like Avengers: Endgame because of a deal between Sony and Marvel Studios - owned by Disney.

Sony says it hopes things "might change in future".

In a series of tweets, Sony referenced Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, thanking him for his "help and guidance".

Skip Twitter post by @SonyPictures Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019 Report

Feige had a key creative role in the last two Spider-Man films, starring British actor Tom Holland, and successfully integrated the webslinger into its multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

What's going on with Spider-Man?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tobey Maguire played the webslinger in three of the Sony films

It's complicated.

Spider-Man is a Marvel comic book character - but in 1999 Sony bought the film rights for the superhero.

Sony made five films of their own featuring the character - three with Tobey Maguire and two with Andrew Garfield.

In 2015 the studio struck a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to bring Peter Parker and his alter-ego into the MCU.

The deal meant Disney would co-produce and share profits from films featuring Spider-Man.

He's been in five Marvel movies:

Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, has posted on Instagram, asking for Spider-Man to be returned to Marvel.

Entertainment website Deadline has reported over the last few months that Disney and Sony were "unable" to reach new terms for funding of future movies.

And it was noticed at Comic-Con last month Marvel's announcements for its next phase of films and shows failed to include Spider-Man.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.