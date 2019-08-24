Image copyright Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has been accused of being a "clout chaser" and a "culture vulture" by Wiley.

In a series of tweets, the rapper joked about using a guitar and foot pedal and said: "I'm sick of people using grime to look good for two minutes."

Wiley's messages come after Ed and Stormzy unveiled a remix of their song Take Me Back To London.

Stormzy has defended Ed Sheeran, describing the music star as genuine.

He replied: "No Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can't question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don't do that."

Wiley accuses Ed Sheeran of being a clout chaser - for hanging around with certain people to gain popularity.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wiley and Ed Sheeran have worked together in the past

Wiley, who is seen as the "Godfather of grime", has worked with Ed himself in the past on the track You from Ed's EP No.5 Collaborations Project in 2011.

But he seems to be unhappy with Ed's latest music.

Using the laughing emoji, Wiley tweeted, "shall I get my guitar and foot pedal out?", referring to Sheeran's live performances where he uses a guitar and foot pedal for his music to play on a loop.

He continued: "Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures... I'm getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don't wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing."

Skip Twitter post by @WileyUpdates Don’t come to grime if your a clout chaser and a culture vulture stay away — Wiley (@WileyUpdates) August 24, 2019 Report

Stormzy featured on Ed's remix of the Shape Of You.

They've done it again, this time for Stormzy's album - the remix of Take Me Back To London features grime artists Jaykae and Aitch.

Jaykae also defended Ed, tweeting: "Wiley's so sour and amped up about Ed making a grime song that he hasn't even clocked I spun his head off in my verse."

Skip Twitter post by @Jaykae10 Wiley’s so sour and amped up about Ed making a grime song that he hasn’t even clocked I spun his head off in my verse 😭 — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) August 24, 2019 Report

Wiley replied: "Bro you just sit down and bask in the tinie bit of glory you think your getting. You couldn't spin me not on a song with Ed nor on power."

It's not the first time Wiley has criticised some grime music being as being "watered down" to achieve chart success.

In 2017 he told Radio 1 Newsbeat: "No-one's had a grime number one. Any number one that anyone's had, it's pop music. England is built on pop music, that's why the show was called Top of the Pops. It's a strong pop market."

On Ed's latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project, he's worked with the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent, Bruno Mars, Khalid and Dave. The record is currently top of the charts in the UK.

Newsbeat has contacted Ed Sheeran and Wiley for a comment and are awaiting a response.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.