Palestinian Harvard student has US visa cancelled

A 17-year-old Palestinian, who was supposed to start Harvard University next week, says he's been sent home from the US.

Ismail Ajjawi, who lives in Lebanon, told the university's newspaper immigration officers weren't happy with his friends' comments on social media.

He says he was held for eight hours at Boston's airport, before having his visa cancelled.

Customs officials confirm he was denied entry but say they can't say why.

The teenager told the Harvard Crimson he was called into a room where an officer "screamed" at him after his phone and laptop had been searched on Friday.

"She said that she found people posting political points of view that oppose the US on my friend list," he claimed.

He told the paper he argued he'd never personally posted any political views.

He also claims an officer at Logan International Airport asked about his religion.

In a statement, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said: "This individual was deemed inadmissible to the United States based on information discovered during the inspection".

A State Department spokesperson said although they couldn't discuss the details, generally visas couldn't be refused because of statements or views that would be lawful in the US.

President Trump recently brought in social media checks on visitors and legal immigrants to the US.

Civil liberty groups say it goes against the right to freedom of speech, which is protected by the US Constitution.

