Ketchup: To dip or smother? And other great food debates

Let's be clear right from the outset - this is not the biggest news story facing the United Kingdom right now.

But in the interests of adding a splash of light relief to the current agenda - a touch of seasoning, if you will - let's try and answer this vital question:

Do you dip or do you smother?

It's a debate that's been raging online after a tweet from Vamps bass player Connor Ball sparked what we can only describe as a ketchup controversy.

There were clearly strong feelings on each side of the debate. Who knew? A previously harmonious nation split down the middle.

if you lather fries in ketchup instead of simply dipping each fry individually, you should be arrested and put in federal prison. — brady lovett (@BradyLovett) August 28, 2019

Even the big guns got involved...

We're not in the habit of condiment shaming but we're also not in the habit of telling people who they should or should not trust. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) August 28, 2019

And this is by no means the first time that a seemingly innocent lunch-based tweet has caused a culinary schism.

Toast: rectangles or triangles?

This fierce debate stretches into antiquity, dating from the innocent days of 2017.

Even superheroes have been involved in this one.

In Captain Marvel, Nick Fury reveals he is unable to eat toast that's been cut diagonally.

Conspiracy theories went into overdrive after one Reddit user pointed out that Fury was seen eating triangular sandwiches in Age of Ultron. What did this mean?

The expression of a man who's comfortable with the way he cuts his toast

Christmas cake and cheese: a thing?

When BBC Yorkshire posed the question late last year, it seemed to divide people into two distinct camps.

Many could never imagine cutting a slice of Christmas cake without slapping a fat wodge of cheddar (or wensleydale for the purists) on top.

Others tended to react with short sentences containing the word "what".

Tea pain

Sometimes no debate is necessary. Occasionally a food opinion is exposed that is so clearly wrong the world rises up in protest.

It happened earlier this very month.

Hot water going in before the tea bag? The horror, the horror.

Apologies from Radio 1 Newsbeat for briefly proroguing the normal news agenda. You may now continue with your day.

