Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Asan N'jie and Jamie Lomas, pictured at this week's TV Choice Awards

ITV is investigating an alleged assault that took place at the TV Choice Awards, involving actors from Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Emmerdale actor Asan N'jie reportedly swore and threw punches at Jamie Lomas, 44, from Hollyoaks after the ceremony.

A spokeswoman says that ITV bosses plan to speak to Asan about the incident.

"We are extremely concerned to hear about an incident at [the] TV Choice Awards involving one of Emmerdale's cast," she says.

"Obviously, we will be investigating and talking to the actor concerned in due course."

The attack took place at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair on Monday night.

The Mirror claims Asan threatened to "knife" Jamie during the encounter and says the pair were pulled apart by security staff.

In August, Asan tweeted that he was "grateful for the opportunity flying my way" when his nomination for Best Newcomer was announced.

Asan was nominated as Best Soap Newcomer at the awards, but lost out to Kara-Leah Fernandes, who plays Bailey Baker in EastEnders, Jamie wasn't nominated.

Neither actor has commented since the incident took place.

Emmerdale's knife-crime storyline

Asan was involved in a knife-crime storyline earlier this year in which his character, Ellis Chapman, was stabbed.

Earlier this year, he said he was "glad" Emmerdale was exploring the topic of knife-crime.

"In London, the knife crime rate is through the roof at the minute," he told Digital Spy.

"So to explore a sensitive issue like this can only be a positive thing. If we put light onto these issues, hopefully the quicker it will stop."

Newsbeat has contacted Channel 4 for comment, but they have yet to respond.

