Porn star Jessica Jaymes found dead aged 40

Image copyright Getty Images

The porn star Jessica Jaymes has been found dead in her home in California.

The performer, who also founded her own studio, had acted in more than 200 films.

It has been reported that she was found by her ex-husband who hadn't heard from her for a while.

She was inducted into the Adult Video News (AVN) magazine's hall of fame in 2018, and also appeared as herself on two episodes of the US TV series Weeds in 2007.

The LA County Coroner's Office said she was found dead on 17 September in a residence located in the 9000 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue in North Hills.

The office added: "The investigation into the cause and manner of death is ongoing and the autopsy is pending."

Spizoo, the production company she co-founded, tweeted: "She was the most kind and generous person you could ever meet, creative and energetic, real and honest, a true star."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jessica Jaymes at the AVN Awards last year

Born Jessica Michael Redding, she was born in Anchorage in Alaska and grew up in Alaska and Arizona.

She was a teacher before going into the adult industry in 2002, and founded her own studio, Spizoo, a few years later.

Her website also says she had a degree in art and played classical piano too.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jessica Jaymes in 2004

In 2008, Jessica Jaymes became the first contract model for Hustler Magazine's film studio, Hustler Video.

In a tweet, the magazine called her "a bright light & a powerful force within our industry".

The statement added: "Hearing of her passing left us all with heavy hearts, a deep sadness, and fond memories.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jessica's family and to all those who loved her. She will be missed and forever loved."

Other figures in the adult industry also paid tribute to the star.

Porn star Romi Rain said Jessica Jaymes helped her when she was new to the industry. She wrote on Twitter: "I felt welcomed by her, motivated by her many successes and grateful for a friendly face."

Former Playboy model Jaclyn Taylor called her "so kind and so generous". She tweeted: "You always had a way of making people laugh, and your energy was electric."

The Adult Performers Actors Guild wrote in a statement on social media: "Her accomplishments, beauty, and persona will not be forgotten".

And porn studio Brazzers wrote: "Today we are deeply saddened at the news of Jessica Jaymes' passing. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends for this devastating loss."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.