If you play Fortnite there is a big change coming - you might not always be playing against real people anymore.

The game has announced it's adding in computer-controlled characters.

It's part of an update designed to make sure you're always matched with opponents of a similar skill-level.

For a while now, the game has been wrestling with the problem of making sure new players aren't completely overwhelmed - while keeping things fair for experienced players.

Up until now, Fortnite has pitted players against other real gamers from around the world.

But, in a blog post, Epic Games explained that it's introducing computer-controlled bots that will simulate real players.

They'll work in conjunction with a new system for finding opponents.

When you log on to Fortnite Battle Royale it matches you up with 99 other players.

"Since Battle Royale launched, the matchmaking strategy for our core modes has remained mostly unchanged," the post says.

"Over the past two years, however, the range of player skill has grown considerably."

Therefore, to make sure the playing-field is always even, it's going to roll out a new "matchmaking logic".

Alongside this, newer players will also face bots that "behave similarly to normal players and will help provide a better path for players to grow in skill".

It explains that they "will work in conjunction with the new matchmaking system, and as your skill improves, you'll face fewer bots".

Because of this, the bots won't feature in competitive tournament matches.

The game has been criticised before for its efforts to make things easier for newer players - which have mainly revolved around items which give people a leg-up.

There was the giant B.R.U.T.E robot it introduced at the start of August, for example, which it has now significantly downgraded the power of.

Regular players complained it made things too easy for whoever was lucky enough to get it.

Skip Twitter post by @Marksman I agree that some players struggle to win and having less skillful items in the game helps them, but giving them such a large handicap like the B.R.U.T.E takes away from the satisfaction of winning. Even if it's your first win, you don't feel like you earned it. — CLG Marksman (@Marksman) August 15, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @HardXBL I miss the old Fortnite, straight out of Greasy Grove Fortnite, fun and simple Fortnite, I hate the new Fortnite, straight out the B.R.U.T.E Fortnite, the bad noobs Fortnite, I miss the good Fortnite, the double pump Fortnite, I gotta say at this time I'm kind of sick of Fortnite — Hard 😈 (@HardXBL) August 15, 2019 Report

And while Epic Games didn't directly link the downgrade to the backlash - they did acknowledge that people weren't happy.

If you're familiar with the gaming community, you won't be surprised to learn this latest announcement has made some people very happy and others very upset.

Skip Twitter post by @Bruisr_ Joking aside, this is the kind of update that *might* get me to want to play again. Shadowkeep is going to play a huge role in my limited game time, BUT, knowing I won't get a lobby full of pro's each time will make me interested in playing again. — Bruisr ➡️ Shadowkeep! (@Bruisr_) September 23, 2019 Report

The changes are due to be rolled out later this week.

