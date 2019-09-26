Image copyright Getty Images

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of Mac Miller.

Ryan Reavis was arrested on drug and weapons charges, but police haven't said exactly how he was linked to the rapper.

Police said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills, a doctor's prescription pad, three guns and large amounts of ammunition at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Mac Miller died at the age of 26 last year after a drug overdose.

Earlier this month, Cameron James Pettit, who's 28 and from LA, was charged with selling drugs to the star.

Image copyright Getty Images

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was quite open with his substance abuse - and was arrested for drink driving in May 2018.

The coroner found fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his body in September 2018 and concluded he'd accidentally taken an overdose.

Prosecutors say Mac Miller thought he'd been sold a painkiller called oxycodone - but it had actually been laced with fentanyl, a powerful drug that is fifty times more potent than heroin.

They say their evidence against Cameron James Pettit - the first arrest in the investigation - includes messages he sent after the body was discovered.

He told a friend: "Most likely I will die in jail."

If he's found guilty he could spend 20 years behind bars.

Image copyright Getty Images

Addiction was a big theme on his final album, Swimming, which was nominated for a Grammy after his death.

He was also coming out of a high-profile relationship, and break up, with Ariana Grande.

They met in 2012 and performed together at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year she described him as "the best person ever" who "didn't deserve the demons he had".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mac on stage with his then-girlfriend Ariana Grande in Manchester in 2017

"You have no idea how many times I warned him that that would happen and fought that fight, for how many years of our friendship, of our relationship", she added.

Throughout his career, Mac collaborated with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams.

He put out his first mixtape when he was 15 under the name EZ Mac, but it was his 2010 release KIDS that got him a record deal.

He also starred in an MTV reality series in 2013 which followed him and a group of friends after he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career.

Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Shawn Mendes and Chance the Rapper all paid tribute to him after he died.