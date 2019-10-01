Image copyright Eva Pentel

Yizzy, 19, has gone from studying and playing Fifa to having his song Hustle Hard featured on the game's soundtrack.

The rapper, from Lewisham, south east London, told Radio 1 Newsbeat finding out was "a surreal feeling".

"I wrote the song a while ago, I was going through a difficult time in my music career," he says.

"It's all about working hard and being very driven."

Hard Hustle will be heard when gamers pick Fifa 20's Volta mode - which allows players to choose to play street football.

Other artists that feature on the soundtrack include Wiley and Skepta.

Yizzy started making grime music when he was 16 and stayed up late writing songs before his GCSE exams.

"All my old school books have got lyrics in the back of them, I was writing bars non-stop," he says.

The rapper started getting noticed after he was a runner-up in the Glastonbury 2017 Emerging Talent competition.

Since then he has released a number of singles and EP - his latest is called Welcome to Grime Street - and says all of his hard work is for his family.

The chorus of Hustle Hard includes the line "I'm trying to stack for my mother's yard".

"Everyone has something that motivates them, for me that's my mum and my brothers."

Yizzy says he hopes his track being on Fifa 20 allows his music to be heard worldwide.

"I still don't think it's sunk in properly, I went to the Fifa 20 launch and actually saw my song on the game.

"It's quite surreal to be part of a game that I grew up playing and loving for a number of years."

The rapper says it's a big deal being named alongside grime pioneers as well artists like Foals and Jorja Smith.

"I like to think my song being chosen means that although I might not have as much experience as the bigger artists, I can be stood and recognised alongside them."

