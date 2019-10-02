Image copyright Getty Images

Prince Harry has compared the tabloid press's coverage of his wife to the way in which his mother was treated.

Princess Diana was often written about in newspapers and died in a car crash while being followed by paparazzi journalists.

He says the "ruthless campaign" against the Duchess of Sussex is "history repeating itself".

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

The Duchess of Sussex now says she is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday claiming it unlawfully published a handwritten letter she wrote to her father.

So how does Meghan's treatment compare to Diana's?

'Diana was the most famous person in the world'

Prince Harry's mother was 36 when she was killed in Paris in 1997.

Katie Nicholl says Diana was 'frequently followed' by paparazzi

"Diana became a royal icon unlike any other. She was globally recognised and internationally famous", royal author Katie Nicholl tells Radio 1's Newsbeat.

But, Katie adds, the attention she received wasn't always positive.

"Diana was criticised in the press. She was the most famous person in the world and the paparazzi were a constant presence in the lives of Prince William and Harry".

'Wherever she went there were huge amounts of journalists and photographers covering her every move' - James Brookes

'Hounded by the paparazzi'

James Brookes, a journalist specialising in the Royal Family, agrees.

"A lot of Harry and William's perspective of the media is tainted by (Diana's death) because in their eyes their Mother was hounded by the paparazzi".

"At times she had a very good relationship with the press and they were on her side. At other times she complained about the media for being intrusive. It was a mixed relationship."

Harry says the way Meghan is treatment by tabloid press is 'bullying'

But in later years Diana gave personal interviews to the press that led some to say she was encouraging the publicity and attention.

Katie says she believes "there were times when Diana courted and played the media. In the end it was a game that became too much on both sides."

Meghan on the other hand has shut down her personal blog since joining the Royal family and the majority of her interviews are now based on her charity work.

Paparazzi or stories?

Despite Harry's statement, Katie also says "Meghan isn't followed or chased by the paparazzi in the way Diana was".

However she thinks the prince is clearly fed up with the stories which criticise Meghan.

"He's attacking the journalists who he believes are constantly fuelling the negative narrative about his wife".

"There have been numerous negative stories about spending. Including the cost of renovating their house which has been met by tax payers money. There's also the cost of the Duchess of Sussex's designer outfits, which have gone into hundreds of thousands of pounds."

"There were separate stories around the wedding. The rumours of Meghan wanting air fresheners in St George's chapel. The rumoured tiara tantrum. The rumoured upset between Meghan and Kate at a bridesmaid fitting for Princess Charlotte."

Katie says 'Harry is very protective of Meghan'

'She's used to being in the public spotlight'

Some people say Meghan should expect attention because, unlike Diana, she was a celebrity before marrying Harry. That's something Katie disagrees with.

"I think even though she had a celebrity lifestyle before, I don't think it compares to being in the Royal Family."

"Yes she had celebrity status but she wasn't an A-list actress, like Angelina Jolie or Nicole Kidman. She's said this herself, she's never experienced this level of public scrutiny".

"I think Meghan has come under just as much scrutiny as any other member of the Royal family. People ‎have short memories, but the Duchess of Cambridge also had a rough time in the tabloids."‎

The difficulty, Katie says, is that there is a clear public interest in the couple but there is a line about what is acceptable.

"It's the job of the press to report on the Royal family, but it has to be fair and has to be impartial."

