Image copyright Getty Images

It was a January evening. On what was a normal winter's night, one of the biggest entertainment news stories of our time was brewing.

Coleen Rooney tweeted: "It's happened several times now over the past couple of years. It's sad to think someone, who I have accepted to follow me is betraying for either money or to keep a relationship with the press.

This week, she accused someone using Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account for leaking stories to the press, something that Rebekah - the wife of Jamie Vardy - denies.

But nine months ago, Coleen's original tweet was seen by 30-year-old Dave Burrows, who works as a joiner in Manchester. This was his moment...

Skip Twitter post by @dbuzz89 Make a false story tell ppl different things see which 1 comes out = find the culprit — detective dave (@dbuzz89) January 27, 2019 Report

Speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Dave explains why he came to Coleen's aid.

"I came across it, so I thought if I was in that situation, that's what I'd do."

So he put the word out there and then forgot about it. Until his phone started going "bezerk".

People reading the story had started to spot the tweet.

Dave's life was about to change forever. For he had become, Detective Dave.

"My phone kept beeping. At first I looked and thought: 'What's going on here?' And then I realised.

"People were writing to me, saying things like 'Detective Dave you're a hero.'

"There's been thousands and thousands of tweets and messages about it, it's non-stop, it's crazy.

Image copyright Dave Burrows Image caption Detective Dave pictured when he was just, well, Dave with his partner Sarah

What Coleen did was relatively simple, and remarkably similar to the idea Dave tweeted her in January.

Coleen says she had an Insta account for just close friends. By hiding its story from all of them, except one, she claims only that account (and whoever had access to it), could have seen the content posted.

So when that content was leaked to the papers, she knew where to point the finger.

The only account not blocked belongs to Rebekah Vardy. Since the allegations were made, she's said other people had access to her account and insists she's looking to find out who that was.

But did Coleen get the cunning plan from Detective Dave? He thinks so.

"I reckon she saw my tweet. She's claiming she thought of it herself but I reckon maybe I was a bit of an influence towards it, and I feel good about that."

As well as the thousands of tweets, Dave has found himself across the airwaves to talk about the story that's got the world gossiping.

"The fame is crazy. I love it! I've had papers, radio stations, even one in Ireland wanting to talk to me.

"I've been on with Greg James on BBC Radio 1, magazines have been in touch as well. It's mad, it's crazy but I know it won't be forever so I have to make the most of it. Fifteen minutes of fame, that's what they say don't they?"

Skip Twitter post 2 by @dbuzz89 Had alot of tv shows / radio shows / papers wanting me about the coleen vs rebekah scandal ... do i need an agent for this ? — detective dave (@dbuzz89) October 9, 2019 Report

"I'm waiting for a few people to bring me a few offers, we'll have to see. I wrote to Netflix though. Surely if ever they make a film I have to be involved in that."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.