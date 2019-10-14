Image copyright Fortnite/Twitter

A huge asteroid has blown up the map in Fortnite - to mark the end of season 10.

Fans have been left unable to play the game, which has been replaced by a black hole.

Fortnite has also deleted all of its tweets and is simply running a livestream of the black hole on Twitter - which has had more than 290,000 likes.

Forbes' gaming writer Paul Tassi described the event as "the end of an era".

For those who don't know - Fortnite allows up to 100 players to fight individually or as part of a team to be the last standing on a virtual battlefield.

On Sunday, the island in which the gamers play was destroyed by an asteroid.

Fans had been predicting a dramatic finale of season 10 which kicked off in August.

Epic Games - which owns Fortnite - had confirmed "The End" event would take place on Sunday 13 October.

A countdown timer appeared in the game, above the rocket at Dusty Depot.

Players who were online during "The End" saw an in-game meteor shower which appeared to wipe out the Fornite map.

These players were then sucked into a rift and the screen was replaced with a black hole in the centre.

Some players were pretty shocked.

Others were getting withdrawal symptoms.

Some were mourning the Fortnite map - which had stood strong for 10 seasons.

While some were left wondering how long it would take for Fortnite to return.

The black hole which has replaced the map appears to be showing up numbers at random points.

And it's got people thinking.

Tech boss Elon Musk even got in on the act.

In October last year, he tweeted out a fake article which suggested he had bought Fortnite only to delete it.

And he made a joke of it when the black hole appeared on Sunday.

Fans have since been left wondering when they can expect season 11 to launch.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.