Image copyright Getty Images

Little Mix are launching a new TV talent show in which they will create and mentor new bands.

The group - who won the X Factor in 2011 - will look for singers who will be put together to form a band.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall all auditioned for the X Factor as solo singers before being put together to become Little Mix.

The winning band will have the chance to join them on their summer 2020 tour.

Little Mix said: "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel.

"As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

"We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough in May this year

The Black Magic singers will coach the contestants to become members of either an all-female, all-male or mixed band as part of the show.

They will have access to the group's music contacts - such as the voice coaches, song writers, producers and stylists who have helped Little Mix make it big.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: "One of Britain's most popular all-female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young artists."

Little Mix have had four UK number one songs during their eight-year career which has seen them become huge celebrities.

But it's not been easy for the group.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Little Mix were mentored by former N-Dubz star Tulisa on the X Factor

Jesy recently revealed how she tried to kill herself after becoming the victim of online trolls who made nasty comments about her appearance.

Perrie has also spoken about experiencing anxiety and panic attacks and received professional help to deal with her mental health.

Little Mix were originally signed to Simon Cowell's record label Syco - but the band left last year.

The X Factor judge later revealed the split happened because he fell out with their management company Modest Management.

Little Mix The Search will air on the BBC next year.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.