Caroline Flack is the most dangerous celebrity to search for on the internet in the UK, according to a cyber-security firm.

The Love Island presenter's name links through to the most malicious websites and viruses, McAffee says.

The former Strictly winner has knocked Kim Kardashian off the top spot, with reality stars generally ranking lower than in 2018.

Actress Maisie Williams and presenter James Corden join her in the top three.

Game of Thrones star Maisie came second on the list

The firm measured how many search results featuring a celebrity name contained links to sites that could potentially slow your computer down, copy your private data or - in worst case scenarios - gain total access to your device.

While it's not exactly Mi6 levels of investigative work, it still highlights some of the risks out there.

Caroline Flack made it into the top five last year and has risen again, while Kim Kardashian has fallen to 26th place.

Rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Billie Eilish also feature in this year's top five, while Josh Gad - the voice of Olaf in Frozen - is another potentially risky name to search.

Nicki Minaj is one of four musicians in the top 10

Searches to find out what these celebs are up to can be populated with links meant to trick you into visiting sites that can trigger a virus.

Actress Mischa Barton, musicians Sam Smith and Dua Lipa and Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth make up the rest of the top 10.

Liam Hemsworth has been in the news since his break-up with Miley Cyrus

With Love Island so popular, McAfee's chief scientist Raj Samani isn't surprised that Caroline Flack tops the list.

"People want to keep up to date with the latest pop culture and celebrity news at any time from any device. Often consumers put that speed and convenience over security by clicking on suspicious links that promise content featuring our favourite celebrities."

To avoid online threats the firm suggests caution - like thinking twice when you come across what claims to be a snippet of a new Billie Eilish song, and waiting for the official release instead.

It also says to avoid illegal streaming sites and keep apps and anti-virus software up to date.

