"Rise and shine" - words that most of us hear when we're younger and are about to be woken up after a nice nap.

But - as Kylie Jenner has shown - this simple lullaby can also inspire the fastest trend to one billion views on video-sharing site TikTok.

After Kylie sang to her daughter Stormi Webster - fans quickly recreated their own #RiseandShine content.

And less than a week after the first video came out - there've been a billion views of the hashtag.

It all started when 22-year-old Kylie took fans on a video tour of the offices of her cosmetics brand.

During the tour, Kylie goes into Stormi's room at the office, where she is seen sleeping in her bed there.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star then whispers to the camera, "We're gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here and show you guys her room."

It's then that Kylie stands over Stormi's bed and sings "rise and shine" - causing a viral explosion.

Currently, the hashtag on TikTok has hit 1.2 billion views.

A TikTok spokesperson told Newsbeat:

"In just five days we have seen 40,000 diverse and fun versions of the meme, which has reached over one billion views, highlighting the power of TikTok's global reach."

"We love that our creator community have been so inspired by this trend and are pleased to see our creators have not only adopted the trend but evolved it with TikTok style by co-creating with each other.

"That has really taken the existing meme into a more fun and diverse format."

TikTok has around 500 million regular users and is estimated to have been downloaded more than a billion times on app stores - although the company doesn't disclose its userbase.

This now viral lullaby has even attracted celebrity fans including Miley Cyrus:

Who liked it so much she paid homage at least twice:

Earlier this year, Kylie became the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

The youngest member of the Kardashian family is making her fortune from her best-selling cosmetics business.

Kylie founded and owns Kylie Cosmetics, the three-year-old beauty business that generated an estimated $360m (£277m) in sales last year.

She reached the milestone earlier than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire aged 23.

