If there's one thing Kanye West has never lacked, it's confidence.

He's previously called himself a "creative genius" and said his "music is perfect", not to mention his plans to run for President.

So his latest interview, with Beats 1 presenter Zane Lowe, was on-brand for the musician.

He not only touched on porn and religion, but also said: "I'm unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time."

"It's just not even a question anymore."

Religion has often featured in Kayne's music, and he has even started his own Sunday Service - a weekly gathering, often invite-only, that features gospel-inspired remixes of classic songs of different genres and a gospel choir.

His new album - due to be released on Friday - is called Jesus is King and he promised another entitled Jesus is Born will be released on Christmas.

Kanye says he asked some of his team not to have premarital sex while they worked on the album.

"Some people drown themselves in drugs, and I drown myself in my addiction, which was sex," he said, talking about how he felt addicted to pornography after finding his dad's Playboy magazine at a young age.

Other than music, one of his business ventures is clothing brand, Yeezy, which showed at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye spoke about his plans to "bring manufacturing to America", hiring workers for his Yeezy factories through American prison reform systems.

He went on to boast, "God is using me to show off".

"Nebuchadnezzar was the king of Babylon, and he looked at his kingdom and said "I did this"

"Sounds kind of similar, right? I'm standing on the top of the mountain talking about Yeezus saying 'I did this. I am a God.'"

The mountain he's referring to is his stage design for the Yeezus tour in 2013/14, which also saw a Jesus lookalike appearing on stage.

He spoke about the costs of his creative design on tours, saying that he "didn't make any money" from his Yeezus tour, even though it was reported to have made $25 million, being the second highest grossing leg of a tour during 2013, after Paul McCartney.

Kanye also commented on his past feud with Drake, saying he wants to get back to "positive energies".

He said: "God is funny. Drake lives four blocks down the street from me. So that shows you that God has a sense of humour."

He went on to say that he sometimes walks to Drakes house, but doesn't knock on the door to disturb him, instead leaving his mobile number with Drake's security.

"You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother."

