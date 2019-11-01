Image copyright Getty Images Image caption My Chemical Romance at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Carlisle, 2011

US rockers My Chemical Romance have announced they're reuniting for a comeback show.

They'll play a gig called Return in Los Angeles this December, the band revealed on their social channels.

Led by Gerard Way and formed in 2001, MCR are best-known for hits including Welcome To The Black Parade and Teenagers.

When announcing their break-up in 2013, the band said: "We've gotten to go places we never knew we would."

"We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible," the 2013 statement said.

"We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end."

The group released four albums, the most successful being The Black Parade in 2006.

It reached number two on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart, selling more than four million copies worldwide.

Since going their separate ways the group's members - including Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way - have pursued other musical projects.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MCR frontman Gerard Way created the comic book series The Umbrella Academy, which was adapted into a Netflix TV series

And the TV adaptation of lead-singer Gerard Way's The Umbrella Academy comics were a hit for Netflix.

The streaming service has ordered a second season of the show starring Ellen Page, which is expected to air next year.

Tickets for the reunion gig go on sale on 1 November. It's due to happen at Los Angeles's Shrine Expo Hall on December 20.

There's no word on whether the gig will lead to further shows or new material.

But news of their return was welcomed by famous fans including Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

Skip Twitter post by @mikeshinoda Also, in news not related to the #fine single release: Welcome back @MCRofficial. Our shows with My Chemical Romance were some of my favorite shows of all time. All my love to Gerard and the boys ❤️ — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) October 31, 2019 Report

The band's comeback made DJ Zoe London's Halloweeen.

Skip Twitter post by @zoelondondj My Chemical Romance announcing things on Halloween is prob the best Halloween gift ever — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) October 31, 2019 Report

And American singer Finneas is excited - as is his sister Billie Eilish, who posted MCR's announcement on her Insta story.

