Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival was billed to have a surprise performer.

Fans online speculated that the guest would be Frank Ocean, but on Sunday evening Drake took to the stage.

In awkward footage from the gig, Drake is seen telling the crowd: "If you want me to keep going, I'll keep going."

When some fans booed and yelled "no", the Canadian rapper walked off stage, saying: "It's been love".

"I love y'all. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me."

The gig hadn't been a complete disaster, however. Video footage of Drake's entrance showed the crowd screaming and singing along to his 2013 single Started From The Bottom.

The star was also cheered for dedicating his set to Tyler, The Creator, who has been running the Camp Flog Gnaw annually since 2012.

"I'm doing this for my brother Tyler, who started this [event] from nothing. That's not easy. Tonight, I felt like I had to touch this stage because I'm proud of my brothers, I'm proud of you."

It's not clear why the star was booed, but a few members of the crowd can be heard chanting "we want Frank", presumably referring to Frank Ocean who they hoped would perform.

The videos, recorded on a fan's Instagram live stream, have since been viewed thousands of times, and artists have tweeted in support of Drake.

"Drake is one person having to give life and energy to a crowd of ungrateful people," wrote US singer Abra on Twitter. "To try and pull off a hype/fun show in the face of a sea of humans booing at you... I can't even imagine what that would do to my spirit."

"Just watched the Drake video," added photographer and radio host Michelle Grace Hunder. "That is brutal. Made me feel sick."

"Drake handled that [situation] so raw. Respect." wrote R&B star Kehlani on Twitter, although her post has since been deleted, and replaced with one calling Drake the GOAT (greatest of all time).

