It's the most wonderful time of the year.

We've celebrated Halloween and Guy Fawkes night, the temperatures dropped, woolly hats are go and supermarket aisles are swamped with Christmas goodies.

And as of this Sunday, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to our TV screens.

The reality show that takes us through to the festive season.

Who's in the jungle?

The show's in its 19th year and now we know the 10 campmates heading down under in 2019.

Nadine Coyle

Former Girls Aloud singer Nadine says she wants to challenge her fears.

"I really hope that by doing this, it pushes me so far out the comfort zone that I learn to be comfortable, feel relaxed and do the things that I didn't used to be afraid of."

And by the sounds of the things she's scared of, she's heading to the right place.

"Heights, rats, snakes - everything!"

Ian Wright MBE

The ex-footballer and broadcaster, Ian Wright, was inspired to join the show after being convinced by last year's King of the Jungle, Harry Redknapp.

"I have been asked to do it every year and every time, I have always thought I am definitely not doing that because there was more and more jeopardy involved".

"Harry and I play golf together and we spoke about it. He had a really great time, it was a fantastic thing for him to do and he is still talking about it to this day!"

"Now it does appeal to me at this particular time. I like the vibe, it is a really cool show and I am really intrigued."

And as for what he'll miss? "Aside from my family, football."

Adele Roberts

Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts intends to stick to her day job.

As well as being a camp cleaner, she says she'll "set up a pretend radio studio in the camp to inject some fun."

Like the rest of the campmates, she's also scared of spiders and owes her Dad an apology.

"I'm missing my dad's birthday and he doesn't know yet that I am going in the Jungle!"

Myles Stephenson

RakSu singer Myles Stephenson, whose group won the X-Factor in 2017, says his dream campmate is Elton John.

Unfortunately that doesn't look too likely!

The bug- and spider-fearing popstar says the programme "is going to be so much harder than doing the X Factor but I am so excited."

Andrew Maxwell

Comedian Andrew Maxwell has selflessly volunteered to take on the role of toilet cleaner.

Rather than worrying about being away from his home comforts like his bed, Andrew says he's looking forward to being in one place for a month.

"My life is touring, so the idea of not having to go to an airport, train station for a month…wow! That will be nice."

Jacqueline Jossa

Former Eastenders star, Jacqueline Jossa, says she's looking forward to a phone detox in the Jungle.

The actress predicts her soap friends will be shocked to discover she is a contestant because she "doesn't do creatures".

Jacqueline - who quit in 2018 as Lauren Branning - admits the toughest part of taking part is going to be entering as herself rather than as a fictional character.

"I have never done a show where I have been myself."

Roman Kemp

Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp wants to make a name for himself.

"I am always referred to as Martin Kemp's son so it would be nice for everyone to get to know me a bit better."

The breakfast show DJ says his worst nightmare would be a Bushtucker Trial involving his biggest phobia - cotton wool.

"Some of the fears I have got are odd. I have got a strange fear of cotton wool. Why am I scared? It's the texture and sound of it. I can't even talk about it without getting scared and I definitely can't touch it!"

Caitlyn Jenner

Olympian and TV personality Caitlin Jenner is no stranger to jungles.

"I did the US version of this and it was a very interesting experience."

"Being in the Jungle is certainly not easy and yes, it is totally back to basics but I thought this would be a great opportunity to leave everything behind for three weeks."

Caitlyn, who is step-parent to the Kardashian family, says Kanye West would be her ideal campmate.

"Kanye is a good friend of mine and he's good to have an intelligent and interesting conversation with".

James Haskell

Ex-England rugby player James Haskell is keeping his phobias close to his chest.

But the 34-year-old says the chance to take part in the series came at the perfect moment.

"A lot of my team mates said in the past 'wouldn't it be fun if you went into the Jungle' but I always laughed as a) I thought nobody would approach me and b) I thought I was going to be in the World Cup but I retired sooner than I thought!"

Kate Garraway

TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway says she's "terrified of absolutely everything" - so that's going to be interesting!

As for what she'll miss the most? She says her "family and not being able to check the news headlines about the latest Brexit developments".

"But I am excited about doing the show because as you get older, you realise you don't get many chances for pure adventure in life. I am going to give it a good shot and everyone can have a laugh and I hope it takes their mind off Brexit!"

I'm A Celebrity 2019 starts on ITV on Sunday 17 November at 9pm.

