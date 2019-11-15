Image copyright Capcom

Resident Evil 2 has been named as the ultimate game of the year at the Golden Joystick awards.

The remake of the 1998 game takes place in the middle of a zombie apocalypse and was praised by critics and players.

The awards - which took place in London - are significant because they're mainly voted for by the public.

More than 3.5 million votes came in for 19 of the 24 categories in the award ceremony's 37th year.

Gaming legend Yu Suzuki, who spent decades at Sega but has more recently developed mobile games, won the Lifetime Achievement.

"Because my career started with the arcade game, the word joystick has a retro sound to it. So it's really such an honour," he tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Nowadays, there are just so many different types of games in terms of diversity - there are smartphone games, consoles and the variety of games as well as the number of platforms.

"It is a very healthy environment."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Yu Suzuki said it was an "honour" to win a lifetime achievement award

Fortnite, which was named as ultimate game in 2018, won the best e-sports title and the game's maker Epic Games was named as studio of the year.

Fortnite player Ewok came top in the best streamer category.

The 13-year-old, who is deaf, recently became e-sports team Faze Clan's first female player. She's also just swapped streaming platform Twitch for Mixer.

EA battle royale game won as the best multiplayer game.

Resident Evil 2 won a second award for for its use of audio.

Other winners include Cyberpunk 2077, which comes out in April, as the most wanted game

The game made headlines at the E3 conference earlier this year as it announced Keanu Reeves in a starring role as Johnny Silverhand.

The mobile game of the year was BTS World, where you play as the manager of the K-pop boyband.

The full list of winners:

Best Storytelling: Days Gone

Best Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends

Still Playing Award: Minecraft

Best Visual Design: Devil May Cry 5

Best Indie Game: Outer Wilds

Esports Game of the Year: Fortnite

Best Audio: Resident Evil 2

Best Game Expansion: GTA Online - Diamond Casino Update

Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber

Best Gaming Hardware: Nvidia 20-series Super graphics cards

Best Performer: Logan Marshall-Green

Studio of the Year: Epic Games

Best New Streamer/Broadcaster: Ewok

Breakthrough Award: House House

Mobile Game of the Year: BTS World

Outstanding Contribution: Life is Strange

PC Game of the Year: World of Warcraft Classic

PlayStation Game of the Year: Days Gone

Xbox Game of the Year: Gears 5

Nintendo Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Most Wanted Game: Cyberpunk 2077

Critics Choice Award: Control

Lifetime Achievement: Yu Suzuki

Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2

