In news that will get DC Comics megafans insanely excited - and confuse everyone else - Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher have tweeted #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

It's all to do with a rumoured alternative cut of the superhero epic Justice League.

When it came out in 2017, the original got almost universally bad reviews.

Now three of its biggest stars have joined calls for the mystery edit to be shown the light of day.

Justice League was supposed to be DC Comics' answer to Marvel's The Avengers - a way to bring the franchise's biggest names together in one movie.

But it was hit by big problems.

Its original director, Zack Snyder, had a family tragedy and had to drop out in post-production. The film was then taken on by Joss Whedon.

When it was released it was hardly a critical success - ending up with a woeful 40% on the website which pulls together critical reviews, Rotten Tomatoes.

And a lot of fans weren't happy either - nearly 180,000 of them signed a petition calling for the film to be re-released as it was before Joss Whedon got involved.

Whether or not that version even existed was up for discussion - until, earlier this year, Zack Snyder was filmed apparently telling a fan that it does - and that Warner Bros. has it.

Then, at the start of November Jason Mamoa, who plays Aquaman in the franchise, told MTV that he had seen the "Snyder cut" - and that the public needed to see it too.

Now, on the two-year anniversary of the film's original release, Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) have weighed in as well.

And it looks like they have Zack Snyder's support.

There is no official word from Warner Bros.

