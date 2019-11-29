Image copyright Getty Images

In January this year Andy Murray broke down in a press conference as he revealed plans to end his career at Wimbledon.

It was the latest chapter of a hip injury which threatened his future in tennis.

But less than a year later he'd recovered from surgery and won an ATP title.

"He's a warrior," says Olivia Cappucini who followed his journey for a new film called Andy Murray: Resurfacing.

The director, who has known Andy and his family "for quite a few years", followed him and his team for 18 months to capture the ups and downs of the process.

She tells Newsbeat there were certain moments when he "got very emotional".

"I felt incredibly uncomfortable and had to force myself to continue filming. I just didn't want anyone to have any regrets in not filming it.

"Luckily, he just said: 'Go for it... let's really show what this is like'."

Andy's family attended the film's premiere with Olivia Cappucini (second right) and producer John Battsek (right)

Olivia says she never intended to film for as long as she did, initially planning to end the film at Wimbledon 2019, where he planned to return.

"We didn't really know what was going to happen, no one could have anticipated how big and emotional it became."

Andy's return was topped off with in October with his first ATP Tour win since having hip surgery

While acknowledging tennis fans will make up a large chunk of the audience, Olivia thinks "loads of different relationships" in the film will appeal to those who don't necessarily love the sport.

"There's Andy's relationship with his team and going through periods that affects all of their lives, there's the relationship with his family as he's grappling with his identity and potentially the end of his career.

"Above all, it's about his relationship with himself given that he's faced with the prospect of retirement.

"That's the one thing people should admire and take away... the fact that in allowing himself to be so vulnerable, so helpless at times."

Lots of his family, including older brother Jamie, feature in the documentary

As part of this "vulnerable" side Andy opens up about some of the more difficult times in his childhood during the documentary.

He grew up in the Scottish town of Dunblane and was a pupil of the local primary school when 16 children and their teacher were killed in March 1996.

Andy knew the gunman and discusses the experience, along with other emotional family experiences which have shaped his life.

In a voice note he tells her: "He had been in our car, we had driven and dropped him off at train stations and things.

"And within 12 months of that, our parents got divorced. It is a difficult time...

"And then six to 12 months after that, my brother Jamie also moved away from home. He went away to train to play tennis. We obviously used to do everything together. When he moved away that was also quite hard for me."

The director says she discovered that "tennis has been a release for him" during the making of the film but that he's also started to "enjoy himself away from tennis" too.

"He doesn't have to rely on it [tennis]. It has been a massive part of his life, but it shouldn't define him because he offers so much more."

