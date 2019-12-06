Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rapper's set at Lovebox will be his only London festival performance in 2020

Tyler, the Creator will headline both Lovebox and Parklife in 2020.

The shows will be the rapper's first UK festival appearances since he was banned from the UK in 2015.

He was blocked from entering by then-Home Secretary Theresa May because of claims his lyrics encouraged "violence and intolerance of homosexuality".

The American will play at Manchester's Parklife on 13 June before closing Lovebox the following evening in London's Gunnersbury Park.



Tyler's last UK festival set was supposed to be at Reading and Leeds in 2015 but he was forced to pull out the week of the show because he had trouble getting into the country.

He made his official UK return back in May, popping up outside Buckingham Palace to announce a surprise performance of his latest album IGOR, which is nominated for best rap album at the Grammys.

The gig in Putney, south west London, was later cancelled by the police after "rowdy" fans attempted to climb the gate outside the venue in anticipation of the show.

Four months later he returned to the capital to play two sold-out gigs in Brixton, which went ahead as planned.



Next year's Lovebox festival will for the first time be three nights instead of two and has been moved forward from its usual mid-July slot, to the 12 June.

The rest of the line-up will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 edition was headlined by Solange and Chance the Rapper.

Other names on the bill at Parklife, which is organised by the same team as Lovebox, are due to be announced in the new year.

This year Cardi B cancelled her headline slot two days before the show.

It came shortly after the Grammy-winning rapper postponed a string of US shows to recover from cosmetic surgery.

