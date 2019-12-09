This Morning's Phil and Holly deny claims of a rift

Image copyright Getty Images

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have told Newsbeat there's no rift between them.

It follows claims their relationship as co-hosts of This Morning has become strained recently.

But speaking at the launch of ITV's Dancing on Ice 2020, Holly said it would be "impossible" to do the job "without getting along".

And Phil said anyone who suggested they'd fallen out "was mistaken".

The couple have presented This Morning together for 10 years - and are two of the most recognisable faces on the telly. From next year, the show's being extended by half an hour to cover the gap left by the axed Jeremy Kyle show.

But over the last few months, there have been repeated stories in The Sun about cracks in their relationship.

Asked by Newsbeat if it was true they were sick of each other, Phil replied: "We have such a laugh. We're best mates, she's like the sister I never had. I just adore working with her, she's just perfect."

Holly insisted "they were very lucky".

"You couldn't do the amount of hours of TV that we do with each other without getting on."

She also said when they take a break for filming in the summer, the pair "still go on holiday together. You'd think we'd be sick of each other".

Back in the summer, Phil put out a message after negative stories appeared about him in the media.

"The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously I'll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better."

